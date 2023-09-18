Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Crimean Peninsula's balmy beaches have been vacation spots for Russian czars and has hosted history-shaking meetings of world leaders. And it has been the site of ethnic persecutions, forced deportations and political repression. Now, as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 18th month, the Black Sea peninsula is again both a playground and a battleground. (AP Photo, File)
Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine may have time to break land corridor between Russia, Crimea by Winter: Kyiv

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s forces can break the land corridor connecting occupied Crimea with Russia before the onset of winter, the head of the intelligence department of Ukraine’s defense ministry told the Economist.

“[Russia’s] first defensive line in the all-important southern axis in Zaporizhia has already been pierced in places, meaning that the operation to sever the land connections between Russia and Crimea may yet be achieved before winter sets in,” Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Economist.

Advertisement

He added: “Ukraine may already have drawn on limited numbers of its reserve troops, but Russia is now, in seeming desperation, known to be committing under-strength reserves that it had not planned to deploy until late October.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Budanov highlighted: “Contrary to what the Russian Federation declares, it has absolutely no strategic reserve.” According to him, Russia’s 25th Combined Arms Army, now being prematurely deployed in the eastern front around Lyman and Kupyansk, has only 80 percent of the manpower and 55 percent of the equipment it was supposed to have.

As for Ukraine’s series of drone attacks on Russia, the intelligence chief said the three main objectives for Kyiv’s new drone campaign against Moscow are: to exhaust Russia’s air-defense systems; to disable military transport and bombers; and to damage military production facilities.

Read more:

White House on ATACMS for Ukraine: No decision yet, they are not off the table

Russia: Su-34 bomber, Tulpan mortar hit Ukraine’s forces in Kupyansk, Krasnolimansk

Ukraine says Russia amasses 52,000 troops, 270 tanks in Bakhmut sector

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size