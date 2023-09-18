Ukraine reclaims more territory in the east and south as part of counter-offensive

Ukraine reclaimed territories in the east and south of the country as part of Kyiv’s counter-offensive against Russia, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister said on Monday.

“During the stage of liberation, already near Bakhmut, we have 51 square kilometers of Ukrainian land purged of invaders. Over the past week, 2 square kilometers have been added to that,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram.

She stated that Andriivka and Klishchiivka were “liberated” from Russian occupation along the Bakhmut axis over the past week.

She added: “If we are talking about the Bakhmut direction, then on the one hand, our offensive continues but on the other hand, no offensive grouping has been created there. We are attacking with the forces we use to defend, and no additional capabilities have been employed there. And it’s precisely the forces initially tasked with defense [that] also manage to advance.”

The Deputy Minister highlighted a “decrease in combat intensity” over the past week in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions as the Russians didn’t conduct any assault operations in those regions. “Mostly, the enemy regroups and accumulates forces for the attack. But our Armed Forces are preparing, being aware of the enemy's plans.”

In the south, Maliar said Ukrainian forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and that the Russians are on the defensive in the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions.

She added that Ukrainian forces reclaimed 5.2 square kilometers of territory.

