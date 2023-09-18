Ukraine says Russia deployed ‘unprecedented’ number of aircraft in overnight attack

Russia used an “unprecedented” number of aircraft in its overnight missile and drone attack on Ukrainian territory, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force said on Monday.

“There was such an unprecedented number of warplanes involved. Several dozens of aircraft were in the airspace, precisely in the night hours, which is unusual. These were both drones and tactical aviation, which attacked Ukraine jointly as cruise missiles and Shaheds where launched. Air Force activity was intense,” spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced it destroyed 18 out of 24 drones launched by Russia targeting the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions overnight, as well as 17 cruise missiles. The Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles were launched from TU-95MS strategic bombers.

Additionally, Ihnat stated that Ukraine should build up not only its own attack drone capabilities, but also air defense. He stressed how Kyiv needed F-16 fighter jets which should not be inferior in terms of tactical and technical features to Russian warplanes.

