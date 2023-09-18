Ukraine says destroyed 18 out of 24 drones, 17 missiles in Russian attack overnight

Ukraine destroyed 18 out of 24 drones launched by Russia targeting the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions overnight, as well as 17 cruise missiles, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Monday.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 combat drones and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. Ukraine’s forces destroyed 18 out of 24 attack drones.

The Russians also launched cruise missiles from TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Volgograd region. Seventeen Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles were reported. All of the 17 missiles were destroyed by the Air Force within the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Separately, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Monday Ukrainian troops eliminated 620 Russian personnel, and destroyed three tanks, six armored vehicles, 24 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft defenses, 27 drones, and seven cruise missiles.

The General Staff reported that the total combat losses of the Russians since the launch of the invasion amounted to: 273,560 personnel, 4,626 tanks, 8,840 armored combat vehicles, 6,051 artillery systems, 776 anti-aircraft missiles, 527 air defense equipment, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,796 operational-tactical level UAVs, and 1,467 cruise missiles.

