A combine loads a truck whith grain while harvesting wheat during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Muzykivka in the Kherson region, Ukraine July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A combine loads a truck with grain while harvesting wheat during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Muzykivka in the Kherson region, Ukraine July 26, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine files lawsuit against EU neighbors over grain import ban

AFP
Published: Updated:
Kyiv on Monday said it had filed lawsuits at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against its three EU neighbors -- Poland, Slovakia and Hungary -- over their bans on Ukrainian grain imports.

“It is crucially important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban imports of Ukrainian goods,” Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement. “That is why we are filing lawsuits against them.”

