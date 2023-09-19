Brazil’s Lula calls for ‘dialogue’ to achieve peace in Ukraine

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday called for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, saying “no solution will be lasting if it is not based on dialogue.”

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Lula said: “I have reiterated that work needs to be done to create space for negotiations.”

He added: “A lot is invested in weapons and very little in development.”

Lula, who has faced accusations in the West of being soft on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Zelenskyy had previously sought a one-on-one meeting with Lula at the G7 summit in Japan in May, but the attempt fizzled.

Relations are tense between Zelenskyy and Lula, who has said that the Ukrainian leader is “as responsible” for the war as Russian President Vladimir Putin and has refused to join Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia or supplying munitions to Ukraine.

Lula has sought to position Brazil as a potential mediator in the conflict, along with other “neutral” countries, including China, India and Indonesia.

