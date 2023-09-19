Theme
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrives at Oslo City Hall during NATO's informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway June 1, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Canada expels Indian diplomat over slaying of Sikh leader: Foreign minister

AFP
Published: Updated:
Canada on Monday expelled an Indian diplomat believed to have a credible link to the murder of a Sikh leader in western Canada last June, Canada’s foreign minister said.

“Allegations that a representative of a foreign government may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen here in Canada, on Canadian soil... are totally unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

“Therefore, today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada,” she added without naming the diplomat.

Canada leader cites ‘credible’ intel that India tied to exile’s slaying

Advocate for Sikh nation killed in targeted shooting in Canada

