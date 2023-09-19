Denmark to donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine: Reports
Denmark will donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine, news agency Ritzau reported on Tuesday citing the country’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The donation will consist of 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 15 T-72 tanks.
