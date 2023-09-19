Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Soldiers stand next to a tank at a training site, where Ukrainian soldiers undergo maintenance training on Leopard 1A5 tanks, at the German army Bundeswehr base, part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in Klietz, Germany, May 5, 2023. (File photo: AP)
Soldiers stand next to a tank at a training site, where Ukrainian soldiers undergo maintenance training on Leopard 1A5 tanks, at the German army Bundeswehr base, part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in Klietz, Germany, May 5, 2023. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Denmark to donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size