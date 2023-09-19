Denmark to resume development air to Niger

Denmark will resume some of the development aid to Niger that it suspended after the country’s July 26 coup, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The people of Niger are on the verge of catastrophe, which could lead to a potential flow of refugees. Naturally we cannot turn a blind eye to this situation,” Lokke Rasmussen told daily Politiken.

Countries in the Global South are “the most important priority at the moment, in light of the war in Ukraine, military coups in Africa and the Danish candidacy for the (UN) Security Council,” he said.

The details have yet to be finalized but Denmark does not plan to resume its entire aid program to Niger of 920 million kroner ($132 million) over five years, he said.

In early September, Doctors Without Borders urged countries to resume their aid and end what it called a “collective punishment” against the Niger people, after sanctions were imposed following the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

Read more:

Junta-ruled Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

French ambassador in Niger held hostage by junta: Macron

Niger’s junta releases French official held for five days