Drone attack strike’s Ukraine’s Lviv, one injured

Drones attacked Ukraine’s western city of Lviv early Tuesday and explosions rang out, causing a warehouse fire and injuring at least one person.

The city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, is seen as one of Ukraine’s safest, but it has experienced more attacks recently. Three people were killed by air strikes in August.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several waves of drones buzzed overheard starting around 0130 GMT and an AFP journalist heard numerous ex-plosions and movements of heavy vehicles through the streets during the nightly curfew.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that drones were attacking the city and air defenses operating.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram that “as a result of an attack, an industrial warehouse is burning in one of Lviv’s districts”.

“So far, we know of one person who was injured by the attack,” he added, saying “all Russians should burn in hell”.

The head of the Lviv region’s military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said: “Two people were rescued from the rubble in Lviv, a man and a woman. The woman is initially believed to have no injuries. The man is in a seri-ous condition.”

“The threat has passed,” he wrote after the all-clear sounded at 0300 GMT, thanking air defense forces.

Read more:

Ukraine says air defenses destroyed 4 Russian missiles, 6 combat drones in south

Russian, Chinese FMs: Russian interests must be considered in Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv attacked by Russian missiles: Mayor