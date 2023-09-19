Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

Breaking: India expels senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation: Foreign ministry

AFP, New Delhi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A senior Canadian diplomat was ordered to leave India on Tuesday, New Delhi’s foreign ministry said, hours after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat over the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

New Delhi’s decision reflected its “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size