Breaking: India expels senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation: Foreign ministry
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
A senior Canadian diplomat was ordered to leave India on Tuesday, New Delhi’s foreign ministry said, hours after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat over the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.
New Delhi’s decision reflected its “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Advertisement
Developing
Advertisement
Advertisement