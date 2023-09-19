Theme
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departs Vladivostok, Russia, September 17, 2023 in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on September 18, 2023. (File photo Reuters)
North Korea’s Kim completes Russia visit, passed through border station: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has completed his visit to Russia and passed through the North’s border station of the Tumangang Railway Station early on Monday, state media reported on Tuesday.

The rare week-long trip included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation.

The visit “further deepened the comradely fellowship and friendly ties with” Putin and “opened a new chapter of the development of” relations between North Korea and Russia, KCNA news agency said.

