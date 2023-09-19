Theme
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. (Reuters)

Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing in October: Reports

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China’s Xi Jinping, Interfax cited Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, as saying on Tuesday.

“In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing,” Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Putin will take part in a forum on China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Patrushev said.

