Russia’s Battlegroup West’s Su-34 fighter-bomber conducted a strike on a dislocation point of Ukraine’s 103rd territorial defense brigade in the Kupyansk direction, the battlegroup spokesman said.

“During combat in the Kupyansk area, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Battlegroup West delivered an airstrike on a temporary deployment point of the [Ukrainian] 103rd territorial defense brigade near Peschanoye,” state news agency TASS cited the spokesman as saying.

He added that crews of Ka-52 and Mi-29 attack helicopters and assault aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade and territorial defense units near Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, Makeyevka and Terna.

Furthermore, the spokesman said in counterbattery fire, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer system and three mortar crews near Peschanoye, Krakhmalnoye, Sinkovka and Stelmakhovka.

He stated that Ukraine forces lost more than two platoons, a car and nine unmanned aerial vehicles.

Separately, Russia’s battlegroup Center said it repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area near the Torsky line of engagement, destroying up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, according to the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk.

Savchuk said: “In the Krasny Liman area, the central battlegroup repelled two attacks of assault groups of the 63rd Ukrainian mechanized brigade.”

He added that in the area of the Serebryansky forestry, Russian assault and army aviation strikes, as well as fire from tank crews, defeated units of the 5th brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and the 12th brigade of the Azov special forces.

“The enemy's losses amounted to up to 60 servicemen, a fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle and a pickup truck,” he said.

