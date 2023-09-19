Russia says Ukraine struck Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka with missile on Sept. 6

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine was responsible for a September 6 explosion in the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka this month that killed at least 16 people.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Ukraine had fired a 9M38 missile from a Buk surface-to-air missile system which struck the city.

“Even if it was done unintentionally, it is obvious to everyone: the complete demilitarization of the Kyiv regime is not just a requirement, but a vital necessity,” Zakharova said.

The New York Times reported that evidence suggested the explosion had been caused by an errant missile fired by Ukraine.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack at the time. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was evidence of the need to destroy “Russian evil.”

