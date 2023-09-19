Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia September 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia September 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian, Chinese FMs: Russian interests must be considered in Ukraine crisis

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Any bid to resolve the Ukraine crisis must take account of Russian interests and include its participation, the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers were quoted as saying on Monday.

“The sides discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine and noted the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking account of Russia’s interests and, more particularly, its participation,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said after talks in Russia between Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi.

Advertisement

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size