Russian anti-aircraft units down three targets in Belgorod region: Governor
Russian anti-aircraft units downed three “airborne targets” on Monday over southern Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
Gladkov said initial reports indicated some damage to power lines but no casualties.
