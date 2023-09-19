Theme
A view shows a damaged sanatorium following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Lavy in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this picture published August 23, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian anti-aircraft units down three targets in Belgorod region: Governor

Russian anti-aircraft units downed three “airborne targets” on Monday over southern Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Gladkov said initial reports indicated some damage to power lines but no casualties.

