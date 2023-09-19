Theme
South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn talks during their meeting with Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro, and US Chief Nuclear Negotiator Sung Kim (both not pictured), at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 07 April 2023. (Reuters)
South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn talks during their meeting with Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro, and US Chief Nuclear Negotiator Sung Kim (both not pictured), at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 07 April 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

South Korea to conduct talks with China, Japan on Sept. 26

Senior officials of China, Japan and South Korea will hold talks in Seoul on Sept. 26, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday, working to stage the first summit of their leaders in four years.

The meeting will be led by Jung Byung-won, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Japan’s Funakoshi Takehiro and China’s Nong Rong.

Although the countries had agreed to hold an annual summit since 2008, their leaders last met in December 2019.

