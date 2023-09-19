Theme
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un attend a meeting in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. (Reuters)
US, Japan, S.Korea worried about Russia-N.Korea ties’ impact on Indo-Pacific: Report

Reuters
US, Japanese and South Korean officials discussed on Tuesday the recent Russia-North Korea summit and shared concerns that deeper Russia-North Korea ties may have a negative impact on stability in the Indo-Pacific, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

They also agreed to continue monitoring the situation considering its potential impact on the war in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

