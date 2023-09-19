US, Japan, S.Korea worried about Russia-N.Korea ties’ impact on Indo-Pacific: Report

US, Japanese and South Korean officials discussed on Tuesday the recent Russia-North Korea summit and shared concerns that deeper Russia-North Korea ties may have a negative impact on stability in the Indo-Pacific, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

They also agreed to continue monitoring the situation considering its potential impact on the war in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

North Korea’s Kim completes Russia visit, passed through border station: KCNA

Rifle, fur hat, drones: North Korea's Kim returns with gifts from Russia

Milley: N.Korean arms for Russia probably wouldn’t make big difference in Ukraine war