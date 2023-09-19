Theme
Smoke and flames rise after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian-guided aerial bomb hit a blood transfusion center, in the town of Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this image released on August 5, 2023, and obtained from the Ukrainian President's Telegram account. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv attacked by Russian missiles: Mayor

The centre of Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, was being attacked by Russian missiles on Monday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

“Kharkiv is again under fire from Russian missiles,” Terekhov said on Telegram. “According to initial information, central districts are under attack.”

Several Telegram channels reported explosions in the city.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

