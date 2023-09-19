Ukraine says destroyed 27 drones, Iskander ballistic missile in Russian attack

Ukraine destroyed 27 out of 30 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile launched by Russia overnight, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Tuesday.

“A total of 30 attack UAVs were launched from the southern direction as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile, which the enemy fired from the territory of occupied Crimea in the direction of Kryvyi Rih,” the Air Force said on Telegram.

It added: “As a result of combat work, 27 Shaheds were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense along the tracking route in the Southern, Central and Western regions. Also, a reconnaissance drone of operational-tactical level was destroyed in the eastern direction.”

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian Air Force launched 9 air strikes on Russian concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment.

“The Ukrainian missile troops hit 2 concentrations of enemy troops, weapons, and military equipment, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19 artillery systems, and 1 command post of the adversary,” the General Staff said on Facebook.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russians conducted 22 missile and 57 air strikes, and 55 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements over the past day.

