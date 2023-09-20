‘Saboteurs’ blow up two planes, helicopter near Moscow: Ukraine Intel. Directorate

Russia is investigating an incident where “unknown saboteurs” attacked the Chkalovsky airfield and blew up two planes and a helicopter which were “significantly damaged”, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported on Wednesday.

“The event caused quite a bit of hysteria in the higher military corridors - government planes, so-called ‘doomsday planes’ and special planes (reconnaissance planes) are based at the airfield,” the Intelligence Directorate said in a statement.

It added: “Unidentified individuals planted explosives and detonated AN-148 and IL-20 aircraft (both belonging to the 354th Special Purpose Air Regiment), as well as an MI-28N helicopter, which was actively involved in shooting down attack drones over the Moscow region, at the heavily guarded airfield.”

The Ukrainian directorate estimated that the damage caused to the aircraft will prevent them from being repaired any time soon.

It also mentioned that Russian punitive agencies are looking for the saboteurs and preventing the mass media outlets from spreading information about the incident.

