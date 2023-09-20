At least 200 killed in Azerbaijan’s offensive in Karabakh: Separatist official

A separatist official in Nagorno-Karabakh said Wednesday there were hundreds of casualties after a day-long military operation by Azerbaijan in the breakaway region.

“There are at least 200 killed and more than 400 wounded,” the Karabakh region’s rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, announced on social media.

At least 10 civilians were among the dead, five of them children, Stepanyan added.

Azerbaijan has not given details of its casualties but President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday evening that some of its soldiers had been killed and others were wounded.

