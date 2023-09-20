Four dead in Russian attack on Toretsk in east: Ukrainian prosecutor

Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing four people, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office, in a report on the Telegram messaging app, said that two people had died inside the city and two more in the adjacent town of Pivnichne.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters was unable to verify reports of fighting and incidents on the ground.

Read more:

‘Stop the war’ and Zelenskyy won’t speak: UN Security Council chair tells Russia

Russia officials: Four Ukrainian drones destroyed in western regions