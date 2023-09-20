Theme
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a self-propelled howitzer, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine February 6, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia Ukraine conflict

Four dead in Russian attack on Toretsk in east: Ukrainian prosecutor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing four people, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office, in a report on the Telegram messaging app, said that two people had died inside the city and two more in the adjacent town of Pivnichne.

Reuters was unable to verify reports of fighting and incidents on the ground.

