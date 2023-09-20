Gas explosion in residential apartment near Moscow kills one: Report

One person was killed and two more are under rubble after a gas explosion in a multi-story residential building in the city of Balashikha near Moscow, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the emergency services.

According to the Moscow regional governor Andrey Vorobyev, the blast occurred around 0820 Moscow time (0520 GMT).

The third, fourth and fifth floors of the building collapsed and at least 10 apartments were damaged.

Photo and video footage circulating on social media show a nine-story residential building with several floors badly damaged and debris covering the lawn in front of the building.

