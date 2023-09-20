Theme
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA, Sept. 20, 2022. (Reuters)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA, on September 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels opened ‘the gates to hell’: UN chief

AFP
Published: Updated:
Humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels has “opened the gates to hell,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday as he opened a high-level climate summit.

Guterres evoked “horrendous heat” and “historic fires” fueled by greenhouse gas emissions, but stressed the future was not fixed and it is not too late to limit the rise in global temperatures to the international goal of maximum 1.5 degrees Celsius.

