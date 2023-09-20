Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This grab taken from a UGC footage provided to AFP by Marut Vanyan on September 19, 2023 shows smoke from an explosion on a hilltop outside Stepanakert, the capital of the Armenian-populated separatist region within Azerbaijani borders. (AFP)
This grab taken from a UGC footage provided to AFP by Marut Vanyan on September 19, 2023 shows smoke from an explosion on a hilltop outside Stepanakert, the capital of the Armenian-populated separatist region within Azerbaijani borders. (AFP)

Residents of main city of Nagorno-Karabakh urged to shelter, not flee: Official

AFP, Yerevan
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Authorities in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday urged residents not to flee after Azerbaijan launched a military operation against separatist forces.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At this time there is no need to move, we urge you to follow safety rules and stay in basements and bomb shelters,” the mayor’s office said in a statement, pointing to signs of “panic” among locals.

Read more:

Russia calls for stop to bloodshed in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size