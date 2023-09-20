Residents of main city of Nagorno-Karabakh urged to shelter, not flee: Official

Authorities in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday urged residents not to flee after Azerbaijan launched a military operation against separatist forces.



“At this time there is no need to move, we urge you to follow safety rules and stay in basements and bomb shelters,” the mayor’s office said in a statement, pointing to signs of “panic” among locals.



