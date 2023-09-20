Theme
This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on October 18, 2022 shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in a military drill in the northwestern region of Aras along the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. (SEPAH News via AFP)
Russia calls for stop to bloodshed in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Reuters
Russia called on the conflicting parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to stop bloodshed and hostilities and return to the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday.

“In connection with the sharp escalation of the armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh, we urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, stop hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan sent troops backed by artillery strikes into Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh in an attempt to bring the breakaway region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with its neighbour Armenia.

