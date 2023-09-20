Theme
Ukrainian servicemen of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepare to launch a FPV drone near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia officials: Four Ukrainian drones destroyed in western regions

AFP
Russia said Wednesday it had destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight in two western regions.

The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and over the Oryol region, further towards Moscow, the defence ministry said in three updates during the night.

Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in early June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks that have sporadically damaged buildings, including in the capital.

Russian officials have downplayed their significance.

One attack at around 9:00 pm (1800 GMT Tuesday) by two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles had been “thwarted”, the defence ministry said on messaging platform Telegram.

“The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over Belgorod and Oryol region by air defence systems on duty,” it said.

A further drone was destroyed over Oryol around 10:30 pm, with another drone thwarted over Belgorod at about 11:45 pm, the updates said.

The ministry did not say whether the drones or their interception had caused any damage or casualties.

