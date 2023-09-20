Theme
Smoke rises from the shipyard that was reportedly hit by Ukrainian missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image from a video taken on September 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia thwarts missile attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, local official says

Reuters
Russia prevented a missile attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said in a post in his Telegram channel.

Earlier Razvozhayev said that Russia had downed several drones near Sevastopol.

“According to updated information, our air defense repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol. Information on possible damage from falling parts of downed missiles and casualties is being verified,” Razvozhayev said.

