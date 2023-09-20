Russia thwarts missile attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, local official says

Russia prevented a missile attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said in a post in his Telegram channel.



Earlier Razvozhayev said that Russia had downed several drones near Sevastopol.



“According to updated information, our air defense repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol. Information on possible damage from falling parts of downed missiles and casualties is being verified,” Razvozhayev said.



