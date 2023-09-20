Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 jet flies over the village of al-Bara in the southern part of Syria's northwestern Idlib province on March 5, 2020. / AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 jet. (File photo: AFP)

Russian Su-34 jet crashes in Voronezh region in central Russia during training

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh region in Central Russia during a training flight on Wednesday morning, TASS news agency reported citing the defense ministry.

The plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area, the report said. The crew of two people ejected and was later evacuated, it added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction, the ministry said.

Read more:

Advertisement

Zelenskyy labels Russia’s abductions of Ukrainian children as 'genocide'

EU to ask China at UN to push Russia towards ‘just peace’ in Ukraine

Biden urges UN to stop Russia’s ‘naked aggression’ in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size