Russian Su-34 jet crashes in Voronezh region in central Russia during training

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh region in Central Russia during a training flight on Wednesday morning, TASS news agency reported citing the defense ministry.



The plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area, the report said. The crew of two people ejected and was later evacuated, it added.



The cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction, the ministry said.

