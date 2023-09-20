Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Civilians get out of a truck during an evacuation performed by Russian peacekeepers at an unknown location following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 20, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters)
Civilians get out of a truck during an evacuation performed by Russian peacekeepers at an unknown location following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 20, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters)

Russian peacekeepers killed after being fired on in Karabakh: Moscow

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Moscow said Wednesday Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh were killed when the car they were travelling in was fired on, without clarifying how many of its troops died.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“As a result of the shooting, Russian servicemen were killed,” Moscow’s defense ministry said. It said the incident took place near the village of Dzhanyatag and that Russian and Azerbaijani investigators were working at the scene.

Developing.

Read more:

Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh agree to ceasefire after Azerbaijan offensive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size