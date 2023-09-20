Russian peacekeepers killed after being fired on in Karabakh: Moscow

Moscow said Wednesday Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh were killed when the car they were travelling in was fired on, without clarifying how many of its troops died.

“As a result of the shooting, Russian servicemen were killed,” Moscow’s defense ministry said. It said the incident took place near the village of Dzhanyatag and that Russian and Azerbaijani investigators were working at the scene.

Developing.

