Russian peacekeepers are seen deployed at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, as Azerbaijani environmental activists protest what they claim is illegal mining, on December 26, 2022. (AFP)
Russian peacekeepers to help implement Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An agreement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh has been reached and will be implemented in coordination with Russian peacekeepers, Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to a Russian proposal for a ceasefire on Wednesday, 24 hours after Azerbaijan began an offensive to take control of the enclave that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Karabakh’s Vardanyan: Close to 100 killed, hundreds injured by Azerbaijan’s ‘war’

