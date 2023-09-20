Russian peacekeepers to help implement Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Ministry

An agreement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh has been reached and will be implemented in coordination with Russian peacekeepers, Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.



Ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to a Russian proposal for a ceasefire on Wednesday, 24 hours after Azerbaijan began an offensive to take control of the enclave that killed dozens and injured hundreds.



