UK pledges tens of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine to aid counter-offensive

The UK is committed to delivering tens of thousands more artillery shells to Ukraine this year to aid its counter-offensive operations against Russia, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced.

“Today we’ve demonstrated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells to enable Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked invasion and to retake illegally occupied territories,” Shapps said in a statement. This is on top of 300,000 artillery shells the UK has already sent to Ukraine.

He added: “To ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself as we approach winter, we have also set out how the UK will go further in the coming months in our priority support areas, including air defense and long-range strike capabilities, and training.”

Also, Shapps met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and discussed ongoing work to align international defense industrial output and optimize supply chains to ensure a steady and increased flow of munitions to Ukraine.

He “outlined priority areas for support in the coming months, including air defense to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure during the winter, further artillery ammunition, and support to help Ukraine sustain the capabilities already provided – including to recover and repair equipment used in its counter-offensive.”

The UK Defense ministry reported that to date, the UK has supplied Ukraine with more than 12,000 anti-tank weapons, 300,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, thousands of air defense missiles, self-propelled artillery, and more than 200,000 pieces of non-lethal equipment, including extreme cold weather clothing, mine detection equipment, and industrial strength generators.

