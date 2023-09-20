Ukraine’s forces closing in on main supply route to Bakhmut: UK

Ukraine’s forces are closing in on one of the main supply routes into eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a UK intelligence update revealed on Wednesday.

“Since 15 September 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have secured the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, approximately 8km to the south of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. This tactical success brings Ukrainian forces closer to the T 05-13 road, one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south,” the British ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

It added: “However, Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along an embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating a readily defendable obstacle.”

The British intelligence report highlighted: “Recent redeployments of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine have likely weakened Russia’s defenses around Bakhmut.”

On Monday, the Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Ukrainian forces broke through Russia’s defense line, while the Russians are pulling in all available reserves, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

“The general situation in the eastern direction remains difficult. The enemy does not abandon their intentions to resume offensive operations in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, for which they are actively preparing. Fierce fighting is ongoing in the Bakhmut area. After losing the settlements of Andriivka and Klishchiivka last week, the enemy is running numerous counterattacks from different directions, fruitlessly trying to regain positions,” Sirskyi said.

He added: “After all, these settlements, small at first glance, were important elements of the enemy's defensive line that stretched from Bakhmut to Horlivka. As a result of the successful operation by our troops, the enemy's defense line was breached as the enemy tried to fix it by pulling in all available reserves.”

