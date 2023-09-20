Theme
A view shows the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters following a reported combat drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea July 31, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian forces hit Russian Black Sea fleet command post near Sevastopol in Crimea

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Black Sea fleet command post near Sevastopol in Crimea on Wednesday morning, the Ukrainian military said.

It gave no further details except to say the attack was successful. Earlier on Wednesday, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol said a missile attack on the city had been prevented. Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014.

