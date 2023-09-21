Theme
Police officers block an entrance of the government building during a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP)
Police officers block an entrance of the government building during a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP)

Armenia accuses Azerbaijani forces of opening fire after ceasefire

Reuters
Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on its troops’ positions in a border area late on Wednesday after the conclusion of a ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan immediately denied the incident had occurred.

The Armenian Defence Ministry said its troops had come under small arms fire near the town of Sotk on the two countries’ border, some 140 km (80 miles) from Karabakh -- internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Such exchanges occur frequently in border areas between the two former Soviet states in the South Caucasus, which have been trying to achieve a long-term peace accord.

