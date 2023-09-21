Armenia accuses Azerbaijani forces of opening fire after ceasefire

Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on its troops’ positions in a border area late on Wednesday after the conclusion of a ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan immediately denied the incident had occurred.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Armenian Defence Ministry said its troops had come under small arms fire near the town of Sotk on the two countries’ border, some 140 km (80 miles) from Karabakh -- internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Such exchanges occur frequently in border areas between the two former Soviet states in the South Caucasus, which have been trying to achieve a long-term peace accord.

Read more:

US expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis

Azerbaijan leader says Karabakh offensive restored ‘sovereignty’

Thousands in Yerevan protest against Armenia’s government over Karabakh crisis