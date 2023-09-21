Azerbaijan leader apologized to Putin for peacekeeper deaths in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday expressed his condolences over the deaths of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh one day earlier, the Kremlin said in a statement.



“Ilham Aliyev apologized and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of servicemen of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Karabakh on 20 September,” the Kremlin said in a readout of a telephone call between the leaders.

