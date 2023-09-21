Belarus to hold military exercises, Ukraine boosts northern border security

Ukraine is bolstering the security of its northern borders and increasing the readiness of its forces to respond after Belarus announced holding military training exercises.

“The purpose of the exercises is to improve the level of readiness of military command and control bodies of operational formations in ensuring continuous control of subordinate forces and assets during combat operations,” Belarus’ ministry of defense said on Telegram.

Advertisement

It added that the military exercises will take place in multiple stages from September 22-26 at various training grounds and terrain, mainly in the Brest, Grodno and Minsk regions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“When developing the concept of the exercise, modern approaches to the use of troops based on the experience of modern armed conflicts were taken into account,” the ministry highlighted.

On the other hand, Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said: “This [Belarussian military exercises]… does not create a military threat, but there is a certain danger. Therefore, we, in turn, are increasing vigilance and preparing our forces for an adequate response. This is normal military practice.”

He added: “We manage the forces that are part of the stabilization groups. In the event of a growing threat, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transfer additional forces. This is simple military arithmetic - our forces must be sufficient to neutralize the military threat.”

Belarus has been used as a staging area for Russian troops, missiles, and aircraft, both prior to and after Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. However, Belarus has refrained from deploying its own forces in direct combat.

Read more:

Ukraine says downs 36 out of 42 Russian cruise missiles fired from 10 Russian bombers

Ukraine discovers Russian weapons caches in two regions: Kyiv’s security service

Russia facing difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations: UK