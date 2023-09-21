Biden to announce air defense, no ATACMS missiles for Ukraine: White House
US President Joe Biden will announce new air defense weapons for Ukraine during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday but will not give Kyiv long-range ATACMS missiles yet, the White House said.
“President Biden will announce a new package of military assistance today including significant air defense capabilities to help Ukraine,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing.
