A man on a bicycle passes by the Canadian High-Commission in New Delhi, India, on September 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Canada high commission in India to adjust staff presence after threat to diplomats

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Canadian diplomats in India have received threats on social media, its high commission said on Wednesday, adding that it has decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in the country, news agency ANI reported.

India issues Canada travel warning after diplomatic row over Sikh leader killing

