China, Russia must deepen cooperation amid ‘complex international situation’: FM

Beijing’s top diplomat told President Vladimir Putin that China and Russia must work to strengthen cooperation in the face of a “complex international situation”, Chinese state media reported Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with Putin in Saint Petersburg at which the Russian leader accepted an invitation to visit China next month, Wang Yi said the “world is rapidly moving toward multipolarity”.

“Economic globalization is progressing against headwinds, unilateral actions are unsustainable, and hegemonism is not popular,” Wang said, according to an English readout by Beijing’s Xinhua news agency.

“Both sides need to strengthen their multilateral strategic cooperation, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and make new efforts to promote the international order toward fairness and justice,” he added.

Putin, in response, told Wang “our positions coincide regarding the emergence of a multipolar world”, according to a readout from the Kremlin.

China and Russia describe each other as strategic allies, with both countries frequently touting their “no limits” partnership and economic and military cooperation.

They came even closer after the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in February last year, which China has refused to condemn.

The Kremlin has sought to deepen ties with China after the start of its Ukraine offensive, which has thrown Moscow into increasing isolation.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, while offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline.

