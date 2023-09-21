Theme
People run as gunfire and explosions are heard in Stepanakert, called Khankendi by Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, on September 19, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. (Reuters)
Baku denies ethnic Armenians’ accusation its forces violated ceasefire in Karabakh

Reuters
Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday said Azerbaijani forces had violated a ceasefire, something Azerbaijan’s defense ministry swiftly denied.

The ethnic Armenian authorities said gunshots could be heard in the center of the region’s capital. Two sources there told Reuters earlier that they had heard gunfire.

Azerbaijan began talks with Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday after the breakaway region was forced into a ceasefire that stoked calls for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

