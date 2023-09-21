Baku denies ethnic Armenians’ accusation its forces violated ceasefire in Karabakh

Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday said Azerbaijani forces had violated a ceasefire, something Azerbaijan’s defense ministry swiftly denied.



The ethnic Armenian authorities said gunshots could be heard in the center of the region’s capital. Two sources there told Reuters earlier that they had heard gunfire.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Azerbaijan began talks with Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday after the breakaway region was forced into a ceasefire that stoked calls for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



Read more:

Russia evacuates 5,000 residents from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

Advertisement