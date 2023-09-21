India cancels visa services for Canadian citizens amid row of Sikh leader killing

India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa con-sultancy service provider BLS International said on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Co-lumbia in June.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.



BLS International said that the notice from the Indian mission cited “operational reasons” for suspension of visa services “till further notice.”

