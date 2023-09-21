Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A member of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine waits to show weapons to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) while he tours a Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
A member of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine waits to show weapons to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) while he tours a Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, September 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Poland ends arms supply to Ukraine to focus on its own defense: Polish PM

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Poland will no longer arm Ukraine to focus on its own defense, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, a few hours after Warsaw summoned Kyiv’s ambassador amid a row over grain exports.

“We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” Mateusz Morawiecki said, in response to a question from a reporter on whether Warsaw would continue to support Kyiv despite the grain exports disagreement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine suspends US spokeswoman Sarah Ashton-Cirillo over unapproved statements

Ukraine tells Poland to ‘put emotions aside’ on grain export dispute

Poland summons Ukrainian ambassador over Zelenskyy comments at UN General Assembly

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size