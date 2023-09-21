Theme
Russian conscripts called up for military service line up before their departure for garrisons as they gather at a recruitment center in Simferopol, Crimea, on April 25, 2023. Signs on bags read: Army of Russia. (Reuters)
Russian conscripts called up for military service line up before their departure for garrisons as they gather at a recruitment center in Simferopol, Crimea, on April 25, 2023. Signs on bags read: Army of Russia. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says downed all Ukrainian missiles that tried to attack Saky air base

Reuters
Russian forces shot down all Ukrainian missiles that attempted to attack the Saky air base in Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian-installed head of the local administration Sergei Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Ukraine’s military said its forces had struck the Russian air base in Crimea overnight, confirming an attack that a Ukrainian intelligence source had earlier told Reuters was carried out by the SBU security service and navy using drones and Neptune cruise missiles.

