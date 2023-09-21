Russia says downed all Ukrainian missiles that tried to attack Saky air base

Russian forces shot down all Ukrainian missiles that attempted to attack the Saky air base in Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian-installed head of the local administration Sergei Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram on Thursday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ukraine’s military said its forces had struck the Russian air base in Crimea overnight, confirming an attack that a Ukrainian intelligence source had earlier told Reuters was carried out by the SBU security service and navy using drones and Neptune cruise missiles.



Read more:

Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine

Advertisement

Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires, killing at least 2

Ukraine warns of difficult months ahead after ‘massive’ Russian overnight attack