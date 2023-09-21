Theme
A view shows a damaged residential building and cars following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani armed forces in the city of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia evacuates 5,000 residents from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

Reuters
Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region have taken in about 5,000 Karabakh residents after evacuating them from dangerous areas, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

