Russia evacuates 5,000 residents from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region have taken in about 5,000 Karabakh residents after evacuating them from dangerous areas, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

