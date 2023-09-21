Russia facing difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations: UK

Russia is facing difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations in Ukraine amid of lack of high-level training, a UK intelligence update revealed on Thursday.

“Today, 21 September 2023, is the anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the 2022 ‘partial mobilization’ which saw around 300,000 Russian reservists called up to serve in Ukraine,” the British ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

It added: “On 15 September 2023, Russian State Duma Defense Committee Chair and former general Andrei Kartapolov reiterated that mobilized personnel were obliged to serve for the duration of the ‘special military operation’.”

The British intelligence report highlighted: “In a new admission of the stark situation at the front, he also said that it was not possible for personnel to be rotated out of the operational zone during their service.”

“The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factors contributing to low Russian morale, and the Russian Army’s failure to conduct higher-level training since the invasion. The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia’s difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations,” the intelligence report stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on September 12 that in the past six months 270,000 people signed voluntary service contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. “As you know, we carried out a partial mobilization, we drafted 300,000 people. Now, in the past 6 to 7 months, 270,000 people voluntarily signed contracts for service in the armed forces and volunteer units,” as cited by state news agency TASS.

Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization on September 21 last year. On October 28, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that the partial mobilization in Russia was complete. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a required number of people were drafted during the partial mobilization, according to TASS.

