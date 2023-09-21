Theme
This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on September 19, 2023 show an explosion, that Baku claims to be Azerbaijani forces destroying positions used by Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (AFP PHOTO / AZERBAIJANI DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT)
Russia says recorded five ceasefire violations in Karabakh

Russia said Thursday it had observed five breaches of a ceasefire that halted Azerbaijan’s military operation against pro-Armenian separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Since the agreement on the cessation of hostilities was concluded, five ceasefire violations have been recorded in Shusha (two) and Mardakert districts (three),” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

