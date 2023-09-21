Russia says recorded five ceasefire violations in Karabakh

Russia said Thursday it had observed five breaches of a ceasefire that halted Azerbaijan’s military operation against pro-Armenian separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Since the agreement on the cessation of hostilities was concluded, five ceasefire violations have been recorded in Shusha (two) and Mardakert districts (three),” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis
Baku denies ethnic Armenians’ accusation its forces violated ceasefire in Karabakh
Karabakh Armenians say details of deal with Azerbaijan still need to be worked out