Turkey’s Erdogan disagrees with negative perception of Russia’s Putin: Media

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he does not agree with the negative approach other leaders are showing towards his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkish broadcasters reported on Thursday, adding Russia could not be disregarded.

Speaking to reporters in New York after attending the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan repeated he was hopeful a solution could be found to revive the Black Sea grain initiative with Russia and Ukraine.

